Accused in Babita Deokaran murder case set to appear in Johannesburg High Court

The six men charged with her murder will make their first appearance before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday after their case was transferred there during their last appearance in the dock in April.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against whistleblower Babita Deokaran's alleged killers returns to court on Friday.

The six men charged with her murder will make their first appearance before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday after their case was transferred there during their last appearance in the dock in April.

Deokaran was a high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health’s Financial Unit and a witness in a number of graft investigations.

She was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor, South Johannesburg, last August, in what appears to have been a hit.

The accused were arrested less than a week after the shooting.

They face charges of murder as well as attempted murder in connection with Deokaran’s domestic worker who was with her at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

They are also facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They, however, are believed to have been hired hands.

After the suspects were arrested, they made various confessions and admissions, including that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was apparently their paymaster.

But they now claim they were tortured and coerced and were in fact lying.

Mkhize has also since vehemently denied any involvement.

The case was on the last occasion postponed to Friday for a pre-trial conference.