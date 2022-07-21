WC DA vows to root out corruption after Mnqasela charged with misconduct

This comes as the speaker of its provincial parliament Masizole Mnqasela has been charged with misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape on Thursday said it will root out corruption by any means necessary. This comes as the speaker of its provincial parliament Masizole Mnqasela has been charged with misconduct.

The party’s federal legal commission made the decision following an investigation into Mnqasela. The DA’s federal executive said it has accepted the findings implicating the speaker of the province's legislature.

It said that the investigation pertains to alleged corruption and fraud in which he had misused funds.

The DA’s provincial chair in the Western Cape Jaco Londt explained the charges: “This investigation stems from protector disclosures by whistle-blowers alleging fraud and or corruption relating to subsistence travel and entertainment allowance claims by Mr Mnqasela. The DA’s federal executive have resolved to accept the recommendations.”

Mnqasela is not new to controversy. He accused Bonginkosi Madikizela of being behind a plot to assassinate him while both were vying for a position as DA leader in 2020. Allegations that the party later found were not to be true.