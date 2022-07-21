WC ANC to submit appeal to dept over fishing allocation rights and licences

The opposition party is concerned that small-scale and traditional fishermen are at risk of losing their livelihoods because the licences cover rights for the next 15 years.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape may be breaking party ranks by submitting its own appeal to the national Fisheries Department over the 2021 application process for fishing allocation rights and licences.

It's always a contentious issue in the province.

ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said that they were meeting with concerned fishermen in Kalk Bay on Friday.

"There's been an absolute outcry in regard to what those results are and that's why we are not, as the ANC, going to submit on behalf of an individual applicant, we are going to raise a generic issue that has been massive problems with the points system. There have been problems with the online application," Dugmore said.

CapeTalk breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth-generation Kalk Bay fisherman.

"In my forefathers' days, my grandpa's days, there was never this. We applied for our fishing permits and we got our fishing permits and then we went and harvested fish. We used to fish all kinds of fish that was available for the market," Poggenpoel said.

He said that their demands were simple.

"My demands to the government is why in the first place did they take our licence away that were [there] more than a 100 years?" he asked.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore, meanwhile, admits that claims of corruption in the fishing rights allocation process need to be investigated.

"Serious allegations of corruption amongst officials. You know the stories that people work in the department for years, and they retired, and they end up working for big fishing companies that are almost assured of the next round of allocations. So we have called for the minister to do a lifestyle audit on all those officials that are involved in this process," Dugmore said.