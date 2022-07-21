Sobantu triple murderer and rapist handed 5 life sentences

About three weeks ago, Njabulo Ndlovu killed a seven-year-old girl, her 35-year-old mother and 65-year-old grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who murdered three members of one family in the Sobantu area outside Pietermaritzburg has been sentenced to five life sentences.

About three weeks ago, Njabulo Dlovu killed a seven-year-old girl, her 35-year-old mother and 65-year-old grandmother. He also raped the girl.

Ndlovu admitted to drinking beer at the house of the deceased with his friend and after his friends left, he had consensual sex with the child’s mother and they fell asleep.



He said the grandmother asked him to leave in the middle of the night, threatening to kill him with a knife but after successfully taking it from her, he killed her.

The child’s mother woke up to ask what happened but they fought and he killed her as well.