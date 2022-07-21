Soweto Kota Festival returns with more daring combos

The event will be held in Rockville on September 3rd and 4th, 2022.

The Soweto Kota Festival is making a comeback this year and promises to bring you only the best combos.

Visitors can expect to see over 40 different Kota outlets from all over Gauteng taking part in the fifth edition of the festival.

“Together with our Kota outlets, we will be ready to serve you fresh kotas that feature the usual tried and trusted fillings through to those with unexpected ingredients that will wow your tastebuds," said festival organiser, Sidwell Tshingilane.

So whether you enjoy your Kota with traditional fillings of meats, chips and the likes, or you're more daring and into kotas with mash and chicken feet, then Rockville is the place to be on September 3rd and 4th.

At least 900 early bird tickets have been sold so far.

Aside from providing a platform for up-and-coming local chefs to showcase their fantastic offerings, the festival ensures a fun day for families and friends.

There will be a kids' entertainment area, live performances as well as spot prize giveaways.

Blue Ribbon is the headline sponsor this year.