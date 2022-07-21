SACP's Mapaila urges unions to encourage workers to vaccinate against COVID-19

Mapaila said that a lower COVID-19 infection rate did not necessarily mean South Africans must rest on their laurels as the virus could still be around for a long time.

CAPE TOWN - The issue of mandatory vaccinations has divided opinions among South Africans in the workplace.

Some believe that workers shouldn’t be forced to vaccinate while others say that taking the jab improves the health and productivity of people and businesses.

Calls have now been made for big companies to reinstate workers who may have lost their jobs for refusing to vaccinate.

Some companies are facing pressure to make a U-turn on their decision to fire workers for refusing to vaccinate.

It was during the height of the pandemic where many employees were affected by rising infections at various workplaces.

While some companies have allowed their employees to work from home, others needed staff to report daily in offices.

South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Solly Mapaila said that unions must still play an active role in encouraging workers to vaccinate.

"We as a party have encouraged workers to participate to vaccinate and protect themselves and their families against COVID-19, particularly given that there's no cure for it," Mapaila said.

Mapaila said that a lower COVID-19 infection rate did not necessarily mean South Africans must rest on their laurels as the virus could still be around for a long time.