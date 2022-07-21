SA boy (11) drowns in swimming pool in Palestine during soccer team visit

Eighteen players from the Alexandra Northrand Local Football Association and 10 staff members were provided flights and stipends to participate in a free soccer tournament hosted in Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - The uncle of 11-year-old Kabelo Masalesa, who drowned in a swimming pool during his soccer team’s visit to Palestine, said the family was devastated.

Kabelo and his team left for the tournament last week and it’s reported that he drowned on Saturday night and his body was found on Sunday morning.

The Department of Sports Arts and Culture said they were focused on getting further details as Palestinian authorities investigated the circumstances around the drowning.

Kabelo's coach and family said he was always smiling and encouraging his teammates.

His uncle, Alfred Mambolo, said: “We are broken beyond measure… but we are comforted by the department and Minister Nathi Mthethwa as they are assisting us in order to get his remains back to South Africa as soon as possible.”