Ramaphosa facing renewed pressure to act against underperforming ministers

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing renewed pressure to take action against underperforming ministers in his Cabinet.

The country is currently facing many challenges including corruption, looting and the devastating electricity crisis, which is costing the country billions of rands.

Weighing in on some of the calls that have been made by opposition parties, some political analysts believe that there is room for change.

Analyst and deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Fort Hare, Dr Oscar van Heerden: "And I see that Ramaphosa is trying to say these are complex problems, we must give these people more time, they need to be allowed to step up and so forth. I think personally there is a need for a re-shuffle, especially because we are in a year that is going to the ANC elective conference but clearly the president is wanting to play it safe because now is not the time to create enemies, as you want to be re-elected for a second term in government."

Meanwhile, political analyst Sanusha Naidoo, based at the Institute for Global Dialogue said that the tracking of the performance of Cabinet ministers should happen often.

"The challenges around the fact that these KPIs that are supposedly going to have and supposedly going to hold ministers accountable seems to be more theoretical and I just don't know if these performance appraisals are having any kind of impact on the way that the ministries are being operationalised or being governed," Naidoo said.