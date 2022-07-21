Northern Cape pupils return to school after unsafe infrastructure scare

Structural engineers have since been appointed to assess and inspect the flooring of the affected classrooms.

CAPE TOWN - Grade 12 learners of a Northern Cape high school are set to resume learning and teaching activities from Thursday.

Hantam High School learners in Calvinia were sent home earlier this week due to the building's unsafe structural conditions.

The province's education MEC, Zolile Monakali, met with concerned parents and officials.

Monakali said the education department had initiated the first phase of safeguarding the school building by installing props in the affected classrooms as a precautionary measure.

"We simply can not afford learners to remain at home while they should be in schools. Collectively, we must take hands and ensure that we find an immediate solution to address the infrastructure challenges at the school."

Monakali said 15 mobile classrooms were already purchased and they were due to be delivered within the next two months.

"In the meantime, we have placed this school on a rotational timetable to accommodate all learners whilst Grade 12 learners will be in daily attendance.

"We regret a delay on this project but as a department, we depend on the opinions of the infrastructure professionals before we can commence or implement any infrastructure-related work," he said.