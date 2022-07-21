Mkhwebane's lawyers write to Ramaphosa to have him testify before inquiry

The inquiry is into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to have him testify before Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry.

She’s been suspended by the president pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Mkhwebane’s competence has been heavily questioned after several of her reports were overturned by the court.

In the legal papers seen by Eyewitness News, lawyers for Advocate Mkhwebane accuse President Ramaphosa of being in a conflict of interest and being in breach of Section 96 in the Constitution.

This is because he was the subject of investigations into the Phala Phala farm burglary saga and the CR17 Bosasa donation scandal which were before Mkhwebane.

They also point out how Mkhwebane’s suspension was two years after the motion for the inquiry was tabled but just weeks after the Phala Phala farm burglary matter broke out.

Former State Security boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa for allegedly covering up the theft of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

The matter is currently the subject of an investigation before the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The lawyers also accuse the president of making scathing accusations against Mkhwebane following her report on his CR17 election campaign, which they believe he needs to be questioned on.

Her report, which found that the president misled Parliament on a R500,000 donation from Bosasa, was invalidated by the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa has been given until Friday to indicate whether he would be willing to avail himself to testify.