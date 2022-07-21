Mkhwebane inquiry: MPs accuse Mpofu of treating witnesses with disregard

Advocate Dali Mpofu is representing the suspended Public Protector at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have accused Advocate Dali Mpofu of treating witnesses with disregard at the inquiry into Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Two witnesses have testified in the last seven days.

Over the last week, members of the Section 194 inquiry have repeatedly admonished Mpofu on his conduct and cross-examination style when addressing witnesses.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kevin Mileham once again flagged this.

"During the cross-examination, first of all, of Mr Van Loggenberg, his medical status was made public for all to see and secondly, during the cross-examination of Mr Kekana, there were some really, really horrible insults that were hurled at Mr Kekana to the extent that he was called a liar, was called dishonest," Mileham said.

In response, committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said that a balance between the rights of witnesses and responsibilities needed to be struck to ensure a credible process.

Meanwhile, the work of the committee was meant to be completed by the end of September but has opted to keep its draft programme flexible.

The inquiry will resume next Wednesday.