Mbete: Jessie Duarte’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for ANC

She was speaking at Duarte’s memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Women’s League convenor Baleka Mbete said Jessie Duarte’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for the embattled party.

The party’s deputy secretary general died on Sunday.

Her passing comes amid intense preparations for the ANC's policy conference set for next week and the elective conference expected to unfold in December.

In the build-up to the two all-important conferences, the party has faced a string of controversies, including the implication of party leaders in fraud and corruption.