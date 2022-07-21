Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 are:
Lotto: 03, 06, 15, 30, 41, 45 B: 20
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 12, 28, 37, 43, 49 B: 22
Lotto Plus 2: 17, 18, 33, 35, 40, 46 B: 28
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
