Construction of solar-and-battery power plant to benefit NC's Kenhardt

Norwegian renewable energy company, Scatec, is constructing the 540-megawatt plant in the Northern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The 15-month construction of a solar-and-battery power plant in Kenhardt holds many benefits for the region.

General manager of Scatec sub-Saharan Africa, Jan Fourie, said the project - which is one of the biggest globally - is an important milestone in the procurement of renewable energy.

He stressed that the sector could be relied upon to deliver the much-needed electricity capacity to the grid.

"We had a Vodacom tower put up so that we can have comms with our facility. Now that provides kind of really good coverage again for the people in the area where previously the was almost no signal, so there is a lot of spin-off benefits as well from doing these types of large infrastructure projects that are not normally part of the story."

Fourie said it would take around 15 months for the construction to be completed and for electricity to be fed into the national grid.

"Renewables - the whole argument about intermittency - has now gone away and hopefully once we've got this up and running we can prove it to the world that this is really something that South Africa should grab with both arms and do more of," he said.