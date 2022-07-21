'It is our money': The struggle to access UIF money leaves many with nothing

JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was established to help hundreds of thousands of men and women across South Africa who find themselves out of work every year.

In 2018, the fund lost a staggering R1.77 billion’s worth of public money on two failed investments in consumer goods group Bounty Brands - a huge chunk of which was, according to a new investigation from Daily Maverick's Scorpio, channelled to the group’s United Kingdom holding company and wound up fattening its shareholders’ bank accounts.

The returns the UIF was expecting on these investments, would have been spent creating new jobs, sustaining current jobs and re-training and re-skilling the country’s unemployed.

Eyewitness News visited the UIF’s offices in Randburg and spoke to the ordinary people who ultimately lost out.

One father of three - who asked that his identity be withheld - said the only income he had been receiving since he lost his job at Dischem, was through the UIF and that he didn’t know how he would survive otherwise.

“This is the only thing I can depend on at the moment … To be honest it’s been very vital because without UIF, I don’t have anything to support my family. So, I pretty much depend on it at the moment,” he said.

Another woman - who also asked that her identity be withheld - simply said she wouldn’t be able to feed her children without the UIF after she lost her job as an au pair.

But many - like Kelebodigile Mokone - also shared the struggle and strife they had gone through trying to access their money.

A clerk at Pick n Pay, Mokone went on maternity leave a few months back ahead of the birth of her second child. She returns to work next week. She says she still hasn’t received a cent from the UIF.

“I came here two weeks back and they told me my doctor’s signature is not clear so I had to return back to the hospital to refill the form and get a new signature of the doctor and from there I returned here. I submitted the form and then they said to me I must give them 14 weeks. From 14 weeks, still no payment,” she said.

She had plans for the money, she says, and the last few months have been a struggle, with her only option to rely on friends and family.

Another woman - who, again, asked that she not be identified by name - said she was retrenched from Edcon last year and started claiming from the UIF in October but that then suddenly, in March, it had stopped paying her out.

“I don’t have any other source of income, so with the money I used to get from UIF I used to pay for my rental and buy stuff for the house but since the money’s stopped, it’s been a struggle,” she said.

They were angry that foreign businesses appeared to have scored big from the publicly-funded UIF through dodgy dealings - especially while others were being pushed from pillar to post trying to access what was owed to them as former UIF contributors.

“We work hard, we work our butts off to try and invest that money for our future and then there’s nothing but trouble here,” Mokone said.

“I mean it’s not a lot of money I'm coming here to claim but it’s money that was deducted from my salary, so it’s due to me, so I can continue living. And it’s really painful that some big overseas company ended up with our money when we struggle to get it as beneficiaries,” said another woman.

“It is our money and it’s there to help us,” said another man, meanwhile.