'I started at the bottom': From toilet cleaner to graduate, CT man fulfils dream

Collin Cloete said that his biggest achievement in life had been that he had not given up on his dreams despite the odds against him.

CAPE TOWN - You are never too old to achieve your dreams.

That’s according to 46-year-old Collin Cloete.

He's been cleaning toilets for many years but just fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Cloete has just graduated with an advanced diploma in project management but he said that achieving his goal wasn’t easy.

He said that his biggest achievement in life had been that he had not given up on his dreams despite the odds against him and that he's made his family happy.

His life journey hasn't been easy.

He left school at grade 10 to join the navy but, instead, he started working as a toilet cleaner.

"That was our duties, to clean the toilets Monday to Friday, after every tea break, after every lunch break and before we leave for home in the afternoon. I don’t know if that was trying to humiliate us back then. But by that time, in 1994, look Mr Mandela was just released from prison."

Years later, the tide changed.

"I eventually got the position in the same workshop where I cleaned toilets and that was memorable for me because now I could actually plow back into the workshop where I started. I started from the bottom and look where I am," Cloete said.

He said that being an artisan changed his life but there’s more.

Cloete recently got promoted at his workplace and is now a project manager.

He said that if he could do it, anyone could.