Gauteng's Lesufi announces single application period for grade 1 & 8 placements

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced a single application period for both grade 1 and grade 8 placements for the 2023 academic year.

Lesufi said this as the department accommodated recommendations from users to improve the system’s efficiency.

The MEC is giving an update on the 2023 online admissions process for grade 1 and 8 pupils at a briefing held at the Jeppe School for Boys in Johannesburg.

Lesufi admitted that the system has not been without challenges, however, he’s urged parents to take advantage of the online process which opens up on Friday.

"Last year, we had two separate applications - application for grade 1 and application for grade 8 - but this year, all the applications will go through a single process, which simply means that there will not be a process for grade 1 only or a process for grade 8 only, all parents will have to apply at the same time for both grade 1 and grade 8," Lesufi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lesufi announced that the system’s capacity had been improved to take up to 40,000 applicants simultaneously.

He said that the new changes would allow a total of at least 120,000 applications to be completed in just an hour.

In the past, disruptions had been reported due to system failures.

The MEC said that the online platform had also been upgraded to ensure enough protection from hackers.

"We urge parents to please be ready and ensure that you can be in a position to make an application. There must be no excuse that the system failed or crashed or that you could not access the system, we've improved that part. Also the hackers, we know that normally when we start the process, it creates excitement in the world of hackers, they want to know who is the best one to hack our system. We are ready for that," Lesufi said.

The applications will close at midnight on 19 August this year.