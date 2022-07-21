Gauteng police hunting gang of suspects after Lakeside Mall robbery

Security footage shows the gang fleeing in at least three vehicles after robbing a shop.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still looking for a gang of about 15 armed men who stormed the Lakeside Mall in Benoni, firing shots randomly.

A worker is believed to have been wounded.

It's not known exactly what was taken but the footage shows a large bag containing items being left behind.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo: "About 15 suspects stormed into one of the shops at the mall and shot the employees firearms before loading floats into the bags. On their way out, the suspects started shooting randomly as they were running towards getaway vehicles."