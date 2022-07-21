From ancient times, tattoos have been a mark of self expression, not gangsterism

"Each tattoo design was unique to that individual and since it conveyed specific information about their status, rank, ancestry and abilities, it has accurately been described as a form of id card or passport, a kind of aesthetic bar code for the face."

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele came under fire for saying that the ministry does not hire people with tattoos as they have a "tendency of being a gangster."

While referencing the South African Police Service (SAPS) recruitment policy, which expressly states that "someone who applies to be appointed in terms of the SAPS Act must not have any visible tattoos that are contrary to the objectives of the SAPS," the comment left people confused about what tattoos have to do with services being rendered by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the competence thereof, never mind the obvious but faulty and dangerous assumption of the connection between tattoos and gangsterism.

"We need to recognise that these are marks of self-expression and shouldn't be a reflection, irrespective of the industry you're in or the ability to do your job," said a caller on Radio 702's open line during Clement Manyathela's show.

A comment Manyathela hailed as progressive, instead of "the obsession with people's physical appearances and their competence" which "needs to stop" he said.

As it turns out, and contrary to the comments by the Minister and the SAPS recruitment policy, tattoos have long been used for a variety of reasons, the least of them being gangsterism association.



FROM EGYPT TO NIGER

Egyptian female mummies must have been the kingpins as they are some of the earliest recorded evidence of tattoos - around 4 000 BC - believed to have been used as a form of protection during pregnancy and birth, and as a form of body adornment.

And while we're in Africa, until recently it was tradition for Berber women in Algeria’s Aurès mountains and in Morocco to tattoo their bodies and faces, for beauty, and a belief that the tats could heal illnesses and infertility.

For Wodaabe men in Niger, facial tattoos are used for purely decorative purposes and social identification.

Moroccan Berber women in the Atlas Mountains with detailed facial tattoos and silver jewelry.

