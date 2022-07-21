DA MP Mileham's participation in Parly's Mkhwebane inquiry questioned

It's immerged that Mileham - one of the committee members - is also the husband of DA Chief Whip member Natasha Mazzone a complainant in the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The participation of Democratic Alliance member Kevin Mileham in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is being questioned.

It's immerged that Mileham, one of the committee members, is also the husband of DA Chief Whip member Natasha Mazzone, a complainant in the matter.

In 2020, Mazzone lodged a motion for Mkhwebane's impeachment.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has written to the chairperson of the inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, advising him to seek legal opinion on the matter.

"So the Speaker did not want to comment or to give her personal opinion on the issue. She has requested the legal department of Parliament to provide a legal opinion and on that to the chairperson," said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.