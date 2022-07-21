City Power to open case against man who destroyed susbstation

The man from Crosby apparently opened the mini-substation in an attempt to restore power.

JOHANNESBURG - Jo'burg City Power said it would be opening a criminal case against a man who was injured when a mini substation exploded in his face.

The man from Crosby apparently opened the mini-substation in an attempt to restore power.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday after the ordeal.

The area had been without electricity for hours after the substation tripped due to a suspected overload.

City Power said the Crosby area's known for illegal connections to the Slovo informal settlement nearby.

"There has been a substation that blew up, it's a brand new substation. It was installed a few weeks ago, we have as City Power [decided] to open a case of vandalism and malicious damage to property against the victim of this incident - because they were not allowed to be inside City Power property. They were there unauthorised," said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.