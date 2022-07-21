City Power expects power to be restored to northern suburbs by end of the day

A number of suburbs, including Honeydew, have been without power for over 36 hours, with residents fuming.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said that electricity should be restored to the some affected northern areas at different stages throughout Thursday.

The city has seen battling power problems over the past few months due to cable theft and failing infrastructure.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena has appealed for patience, saying that technicians were working around the clock to restore electricity.

"We're looking at around midday for most of them, like I said it's different reasons for different areas. So the power will come back for some while others will be with the backlog. So most of the areas will be back by the end of the day," Mangena explained.