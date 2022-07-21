Chippa United bolsters squad ahead of new season

The Eastern Cape club barely escaped relegation for the second season in a row, finishing in 14th position.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United made a big splash in the transfer market after it announced that it had signed 16 players ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

The hope is that their new recruits will fare better than the five wins they collected in their most recent campaign.

When Chilli Boys' newly appointed head coach Daine Klate signed on the dotted line, he should have known that a monumental task awaited him.

The team has only managed to secure 10 victories out of 60 league matches over the past two seasons.

Klate - who is the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates winger - is green at this level and will aim to succeed where more vastly experienced coaches than him have failed before.

With just over two weeks until the new term kicks off, Klate needs to figure out how to get his new acquisitions to connect with the rest of the squad quickly in pre-season training.

Although club owner Chippa Mpengesi promised to give his new coach time in his first senior coaching role, he is known to wield the axe erratically.

Klate is the 25th person to take up the top job since 2021 and anything but a good start will heap pressure on the rookie trainer.

There are some exciting names on the list of new additions including Khanyisile Mayo, who recently earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up.

Chippa United will open their 2022/23 season with an away trip to former coach Gavin Hunt’s Supersport United on 7 August.

CHIPPA UNITED'S NEW SIGNINGS:

Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Trevor Matome Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Azola Ntsabo, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Siseko Manona, Yurrig Conwood, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian International), Elmo Kambindu (Nambian International) and Nkosikhona Dube.