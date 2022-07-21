Caledon mom hoping to make a difference after getting opportunity to study in US

Prudence Prins will be leaving for the US later this week, where she'll spend one year studying. When she returns, she'll have a qualification in early childhood development.

CAPE TOWN - An Overberg mother of one said that she would keep encouraging young people to never give up on their dreams.

Born and raised in Caledon in the Western Cape, 27-year-old Prudence Prins said that her life had been tough.

But her life is about to change as she's just been afforded an opportunity of a lifetime.

Prudence, who has a young son, lost her mother and father at a very young age.

She said that she became depressed and felt that her life was falling apart until one day she decided to join the Theewaterskloof Year Beyond Book Programme.

And it's through this programme that she received the USA Early Childhood Development scholarship.

She said that the day that she got the news that she'd be part of a year-long programme, she felt a huge shift in her life.

"This is a really exciting opportunity that is coming my way. The way I am feeling now, I am so excited. I'm a little bit nervous... anxiety but most of all, I can't wait for this opportunity to begin to get the experience of how things are going to be for me and how it is going to work out for me," she said.

The Theewaterskloof Municipality will be paying all her expenses while she is in the USA.

Director for community services, Wilfred Solomons Johannes: "The Year Beyond Programme or projects, or commonly known as Yeboneers, is a very exciting project with the Western Cape government, with financial support from the Community Chest. We have been giving and running this project and giving job creation projects but also to alleviate poverty."

She said that when she gets back home, she wants to teach but more importantly, she wants to keep reminding young people, especially those from less fortunate backgrounds, to never give up.