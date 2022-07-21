Beyoncé reveals tracklist for new album 'Renaissance'
The last time the 40-year-old dropped a solo project was six years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her seventh album, Renaissance, which drops on 29 July.
The tracklist includes many intriguing titles like I'm That Girl, Alien Superstar, Church Girl, and more, along with the single Break My Soul.
The album's cover artwork, which depicts Beyoncé regally atop a luminous horse silhouette, was shared earlier this month.
Beyoncé — #RENAISSANCE Tracklist. 🪩— BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 20, 2022
1. I'm That Girl
2. Cozy
3. Alien Superstar
4. Cuff It
5. Energy
7. Church Girl
8. Plastic Off The Sofa
9. Virgo's Groove
10. Move
11. Heated
12. Thique
13. All Up In Your Mind
14. America Has A Problem
15. Pure/Honey
16. Summer Renaissance pic.twitter.com/IDmEhNE9kr
In her Instagram post, she said: “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music."
Renaissance is said to feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, although it remains unclear whether the country songs will appear as a separate album, or as part of the first edition of Renaissance.
The album's first single, Break My Soul was released by surprise late last month.