Beyoncé reveals tracklist for new album 'Renaissance'

The last time the 40-year-old dropped a solo project was six years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her seventh album, Renaissance, which drops on 29 July.

The tracklist includes many intriguing titles like I'm That Girl, Alien Superstar, Church Girl, and more, along with the single Break My Soul.

The album's cover artwork, which depicts Beyoncé regally atop a luminous horse silhouette, was shared earlier this month.