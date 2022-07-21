Bara Hospital defends R3m diesel bill, says it can't neglect healthcare mandate

The hospital said that while fuel prices, power cuts and cable theft contributed to the spending, these were all factors beyond their control.

JOHANNESBURG - The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said that it would not be drawn into the politics of load shedding when it needed to focus on providing much-needed healthcare.

The statement comes after it was revealed that the facility had so far spent over R3 million on diesel for its emergency generators.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the significant spike in the cost to keep the lights on at the facility was appalling.

Last year, the hospital spent R2.6 million on generator fuel.

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital spokesperson Nkosiyethu Mazibuko said that the facility was not the only institution feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs and power cuts.

However, he said they could not neglect their core mandate of providing healthcare services, even if it came at the hefty cost of R3.4 million for fuel to keep generators going.

While the DA said that hospitals should be exempt from the power cuts, Mazibuko said the impact of blackouts should be the focus of other departments.

“I think our principles are the relevant people who know the impact it is having on the health fraternity. The other spheres of government need to look at this and find other means in terms of addressing this matter,” Mazibuko said.

Meanwhile, elective surgeries at the facility which suffered delays at height of COVID-19 have again been pushed back as a result of the power cuts.