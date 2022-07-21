'A dream come true' as Bafana Bafana captain signs for Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United has announced the departure of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams after 18 years at the club.

The club has agreed to a deal with DSTV Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee for the goalkeeper’s services.

A youth academy graduate, Williams leaves Matsatsantsa as a certified club legend.

He played in over 350 senior matches for the club that he joined as a 12-year-old and won 6 trophies in his time there.

Williams was recognised twice as the PSL’s Young Player of the season. He was also named two times as the goalkeeper of the season in his career.

Williams joins a Masandawana brimming with talent in the goalkeeping department.

The Brazilians have veterans such as Dennis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene along with Reyaad Pieterse listed in their squad while Ricardo Goss.

The fourth keeper in the first team is expected to be headed in the opposite direction as a replacement for the national skipper.

A disappointed SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews admitted earlier this month, at Gavin Hunt’s unveiling as head coach, that it was unlikely that Williams would continue with the club as he was seeking greener pastures.

Matthews pointed out that after his stellar service to the club, they would be willing to let him go if a satisfactory offer was tabled.

“Ronwen is a beloved son and legend of the club who has entrenched his place in the history books as the longest serving and most capped player in the club’s history. It’s rare to find loyalty in football anymore - which makes our 18 years with Ronwen truly remarkable,” explained Matthews

Williams is believed to have signed a three-year contract with an option to extend.

He leaves with United’s best wishes.

“Ronwen leaves us with trophies in the cabinet and very special memories and we wish him every success in life and for his future career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The shot-stopper said he was ready for the challenge and that moving to South Africa’s most successful club was a dream come true.

“I’ve been in the game for such a long time, I’m ready for the challenge. I want to add to the quality [at Sundowns] It’s a dream come true for me, I can see good things coming this season,” said Williams.