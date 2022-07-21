ANC top brass to celebrate life of late Jessie Duarte at Joburg memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - The late African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will be remembered at a memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning following an eight-month battle with cancer.

She was buried on the same day in line with Muslim rites.

The ANC's national and provincial leaders, as well as the party's rank and file, will spend the day celebrating the life and times of stalwart Duarte at the Johannesburg City Hall.

The memorial forms part of a week-long period of mourning declared by the governing party.

At the time of her passing, Duarte was the acting secretary-general of the ANC.

She had been part of the secretariat since 2012 at the party's Mangaung conference.

Duarte was re-elected at the Nasrec conference.

She took ill in November last year, never returning to office.

In the days since her passing, the 68-year-old has been described as an anchor and a straight shooter.

Duarte, fondly known as DSG, was also hailed for her efforts to unify the deeply divided party, sparking some fears that her death will plunge the party into deeper disarray.

But ANC leaders have vowed to carry her legacy forward.