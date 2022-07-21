After delays, child porn case against Bonteheuwel mother gains momentum

There have been several delays in the case since the Bonteheuwel mother first appeared in court following her arrest in July last year.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Bonteheuwel mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web is finally gaining momentum.

The accused appeared in the Parow Regional Court on Wednesday.

She's not being named to protect her children.

The matter was postponed again on Wednesday to 31 August but this time for a possible plea and sentencing agreement.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said that he was relieved.

"We trust that this matter will find a conclusion on this day and justice will be served. The possible justice will not only be a boost for the healing process of the victims but also should send out a strong message that gender-based violence specifically implicated against children will not be accepted."

The woman was arrested after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

A US Homeland Security agent acting as a buyer then traced her via geotagging.