SAHRC and parliament step in to assist families of Enyobeni victims

CAPE TOWN - It's been nearly a month since 21 young people died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London, and the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Now the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and parliament are offering a helping hand to assist the families of the deceased.

This comes after an announcement this week by the Eastern Cape Health Department and the police that methanol was found in the blood samples of the teenagers.

The portfolio committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities says it's unacceptable that families of the deceased are yet to find closure.

MP Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba explained: “As the parents are waiting for news of a definitive cause of deaths of their children to bring some level of closure.”

Meanwhile, Eileen Carter from the SAHRC in the Eastern Cape said they are providing all the necessary support for families.

“We are assessing what level of support these families may require should they wish to undertake these matters in pursuit of litigation against relevant and implicated stakeholders.”

The owner of the tavern and two of his employees were recently arrested for selling alcohol to underage patrons.

There are hopes that their arrest will lead to more clues into what happened on that tragic weekend.