3 health dept senior officials found guilty for signing off Digital Vibes tender

Deputy-director general Anban Pillay, head of communications Popo Maja and now former chief of staff Shireen Pardesi were suspended last year pending investigations into the R150 million contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Three senior officials in the Department of Health have been found guilty of breaching the Public Finance Management Act during the awarding of the controversial Digital Vibes tender.

The tender was issued in 2020 and was meant to assist in publicising crucial information on the National Health Insurance and the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, information uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit showed that the funds were used for the personal benefit of politicians, business people, their friends and relatives.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was forced to resign after an expose of the Digital Vibes tender scandal, which allegedly benefited his family and friends.

The national Health Department has now punished three senior officials for signing off on the contract despite irregularities.

"Dr Anban Pillay shall receive a final written warning valid for a period of 15 months and a suspension without pay for a period of three months - which will be followed by a salary level demotion for a period of 12 months.

"Mr Popo Maja shall receive a final written warning valid for a period of 12 months, together with a salary level demotion for a period of 12 months," health department spokesperson Foster Mohale explained.

Mohale said Pardesi proposed that she be allowed to resign from the department with immediate effect and that request was agreed to.