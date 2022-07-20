Unnecessary delays in Sindiso Magaqa murder trial must stop now - ANC's Msomi

On Tuesday, the matter was postponed again due to Advocate Shane Matthews, who is representing three accused in the matter, wanting further particulars.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s James Zulu branch under the Sindiso Magaqa sub-region in Umzimkhulu said that it wanted the Magaqa murder trial to proceed without delays.

This after the matter was adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

It was postponed to next week for further particulars to be provided.

But the ANC branch, which camped outside court singing and chanting justice for Magaqa, did not welcome this.

Magaqa died after being wounded in a shooting in 2017.

Chairperson of the ANC's James Zulu branch, Bongani Msomi, spoke to Eyewitness News.

"Let the murderers go to jail, and let the family of Sindiso Magaqa get the closure. We must get justice. The unnecessary delays must stop now because they have been delaying for a very long time. It has to stop now," Msomi said.

Msomi believes the delays are just tactics to kill interest in the trial.