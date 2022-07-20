These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA

Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.

Fashion forms a big part of our identity. Whether we're conscious of it or not, what we present to the world through what we wear can highlight who we are or who we want to be

With the rising popularity of post-90s, early-2000s streetwear and athleisure, it comes as no surprise that sneaker culture has never been more visible, especially with they hyper-exposure that came with social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

To sneakerheads, sneakers are more than just finding the perfect pair of shoes, it's also about the perfect pair that's about to drop with many waiting in long virtual and physical queues in anticipation for Nike or Adidas' latest limited collab.

For someone like [Bernie] who fell in love with sneakers arguably during their pre-social media peak in the 90s, sneakers hold a history where appreciation goes further than mere design.

Behind every limited edition lies a story and a history - it represents a culture all on its own where like-minded enthusiast can buy into and relate to, despite arguments of it simply buying into late-stage capitalism.

Even beyond the aesthetic culture, sneaker culture has a business of its own where retail sale extends to "second-hand" trade with a mark up of up to 300%, much like buyer's trade of collectors' Barbie dolls.

All, however, is not fun and games as buying into sneaker culture comes with it's own set of responsibilities.

Aside from just the general high costs of some of the world's most coveted pairs, collecting sneakers can provide some complications for those with an extensive collection.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA