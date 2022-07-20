Soweto residents worried about their safety after recent shootings

They said the recent crime and shooting incidents have raised safety concerns for them and police are still not ramping up their response time to cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Some community members in Soweto said that the township is rapidly becoming a crime scene.

They said that the recent crime and shooting incidents had raised safety concerns for them and police were still not ramping up their response time to cases.

Residents spoke to Eyewitness News following a cash-in-transit heist in Orlando East on Tuesday.

They said some homes were left with bullet holes in their walls while another house had its window shattered in the heist.

The community of Soweto told Eyewitness News that there were some shootings that had not made it to the news because other incidents grabbed the attention more.

They’ve indicated that just in this week alone, two shooting incidents had taken place in Orlando East, including the cash-in-transit heist.

These locals said that their lives were in danger and they felt as if law enforcement was failing them.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the residents.

"It seems Soweto is a target for criminals to commit their crime because we are not safe. We fear for our children mostly because we don't know what could happen to them on their way back to school or back home. And we have lost hope in the police," the resident said.

Police are still searching for the suspects linked to the cash-in-transit heist and the murder of two security officers in Soweto.