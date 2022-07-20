SA's energy crisis crippling the economy - Cosatu's Losi

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that power cuts would see many more people lose their jobs but she still did not think that the beleaguered state-owned entity should be privatised.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that South Africa’s energy crisis was crippling the country’s economy and that labour unions were willing to engage with government on a way forward.

Losi was speaking at the Southern Africa Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu)’s gathering in Cape Town.

Eskom must remain in the hands of the national government said Cosatu's Losi, who was delivering an address at Sactwu’s second central committee in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Losi said that state-owned entities created job sustainability for many South Africans.

"Imagine if you had to privatise Eskom? The intention of Eskom as an intervention to a developmental state will not be realised. It means the poorest of the poor in this country will be on their own," Losi said.

Losi also took a swipe at the ruling African National Congress (ANC), telling delegates that the ANC must clean out the rot before the election in 2024.

Sactwu’s second central committee concludes on Wednesday, with an address from the South African Communist Party (SACP)’s newly-elected general secretary, Solly Mapaila.