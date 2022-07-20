Rolling power cuts contribute to high chicken prices, says abbatoir

The company relies on a solar-powered system with the addition of generators to keep the lights on for its chicken abattoir.

CAPE TOWN - Getting fresh chicken on our dinner tables comes with a high cost during rolling power cuts.

So said Elgin Free Range Chickens based in Grabouw located approximately 65km outside Cape Town.

The company relies on a solar-powered system with the addition of generators to keep the lights on for its chicken abattoir.

But Elgin Free Range Chickens chief executive officer, Roedolf Steenkamp, told Cape Talk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto that the high diesel and staff overtime costs prevented the company from fully realising its long-term expansion projects.

This, he pointed out, meant that the economy was also losing out.

"The cost that we incurred just on diesel on our generators is approximately R20,000 just our generators.

"And I think the human impact is more, we can't actually be quantified because staff needs to work longer hours and go home in different hours of the night and then still go prepare food for their families, etc. So that cost can't be quantified," explained Steenkamp on Wednesday.