Proteas netball side build confidence with solid win over Wales

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas netball team produced a dominant performance to defeat Wales 61-44 in the first of two Tests on Tuesday evening.

The matches form part of both nations’ preparations for next week’s Commonwealth Games.

South Africa’s best finish at the Games was the fifth position they achieved in 2018 and this time around the team is hungry to show an improvement and be amongst the medal contenders.

The victory against Wales is a good confidence builder ahead of their first match in Birmingham, where they’ll play Jamaica, who are ranked one place higher.

The result against the Welsh was hardly ever in doubt. In 16 previous encounters, Wales have yet to get the better of the Proteas.

Coach Dorette Badenhorst showed their opponents respect and went with experience with her starting seven. For the better part of the first quarter, it was evenly matched between the two side, with Wales capitalising on South Africa’s errors. However, the Proteas’ experience kicked in as the quarter progressed.

The Proteas found their rhythm in the second quarter and took control of the game, outscoring the opposition 17–5 in the period and going into half-time leading 31–19.

South Africa continued to overpower the Welsh after the break and restricted Wales' attack to only single digits. Wales came back the stronger team of the two sides in the last quarter as they took the game to South Africa, narrowly outscoring them 16–14, however, this was not even to win the match as the Proteas emerged as the victors.

The two teams will square off again in the final match of the series on Wednesday evening.

Proteas starting seven:

Ine-Mari Venter (GS); Lefebre Rademan (GA); Bongiwe Msomi (WA); Khanyisa Chawane (C); Tshina Mdau (WD); Shadine vd Merwe (GD); Phumza Maweni (GK)

Wales starting seven:

Christina Shaw (GK); Ella Powell – Davis (GD); Nia Jones (WD); Suzy Drane(C); Bethan Dyke (WA); Betsy Creak (GA); Georgia Rowe (GS)