PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lottery balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 19 July 2022:

PowerBall: 14, 18, 29, 46, 47 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 07, 13, 15, 19, 32 PB: 02

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

