PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 19 July 2022:
PowerBall: 14, 18, 29, 46, 47 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 07, 13, 15, 19, 32 PB: 02
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 19/07/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 19, 2022
#PowerBall: 14, 18, 29, 46, 47#PowerBall: 16#PowerBallPLUS: 07, 13, 15, 19, 32#PowerBall: 02 pic.twitter.com/h9oPfujDx5
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 19/07/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 19, 2022
We have a #PowerBall jackpot winner of R99,983,308! pic.twitter.com/NQS3ygzJk9