Parly rejects Mkhwebane’s double jeopardy plea

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has rejected a double jeopardy plea by lawyers representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

An inquiry into her fitness to hold office has been ongoing for the last eight days.

Witnesses have accused her of flouting process in the compilation of some of her report, removing material information and removing the names of implicated politicians.

Double jeopardy is when an individual is prosecuting a person twice for the same offence.

Mkhwebane is facing criminal charges over her report on the Reserve Bank's bailout of Bancorp.

Her lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, raised how she may be at risk of double jeopardy by testifying at the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

But committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi was not buying it: “The Public Protector is not at risk of double jeopardy because these are not criminal proceedings, civil proceedings or judicial proceedings.”

Mpofu has also opposed to having Mkhwebane answer questions after each witness testifies.

Most members of the committee agree that she should be allowed time to revisit her work when answering questions that need verification, but those questions that can be answered on the spot should immediately be addressed.