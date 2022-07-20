Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow

Sara-Jayne King | Police are appealing for the public's help to identify two victims found under a bridge in Parow on Monday.

Police are looking for members of the public to help solve an apparent double murder.

The Anti-Gang Unit has, as yet, been unable to identify the bodies of two men found under a bridge in Parow.

The grim discovery was made in Cloete Street, on Monday.

Officers found the bodies wrapped in blankets, both victims had sustained stab wounds and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call investigating officer Sergeant Bradley Schuurman on 071 673 3841 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Tip-offs can be submitted via the My SAPS App.

RELATED: Cape Town Central has an extremely high crime rate - CrimeCheck

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow