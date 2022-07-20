More than 13k people on housing list in Theewaterskloof municipality - WC govt

MEC Tertius Simmers said that the waiting list for housing was a lengthy process that involved all spheres of government.

GRABOUW - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department said that more than 13,000 people were on the waiting list for housing in the Theewaterskloof local municipality.

Community members of the Waterworks informal settlement have urged government for proper housing after their homes were destroyed in a fire last week.

Provincial Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers responded: "Unfortunately, we have seen the invasion of the bigger component which was meant to de-densify the informal settlement so that we can start formalising doing construction, you know. In all reality, no, there will not be houses built there because the area cannot be de-densified."

Simmers said that the waiting list for the municipality was long.

"According to our database, [there's] a backlog of 18,361," Simmers said.