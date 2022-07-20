Mkhwebane's lawyers accuse Kekana of being unreliable and dishonest

Tebogo Kekana has been cross-examined by Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have accused a former senior investigator of being unreliable and dishonest.

Kekana worked closely with Mkhwebane before being dismissed on charges of misconduct.

He is fighting his dismissal at the Labour Court.

During his cross-examination, Kekana was questioned by Advocate Dali Mpofu on the allegations he made.

These include how the Public Protector allegedly followed a draft from State Security when compiling her report where she recommended an amendment to the Constitution regarding the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

He was also questioned on the Vrede dairy farm report where he claims the Public Protector instructed that the names of implicated politicians be removed.

Mpofu said there was only one truth that Kekana had told while giving evidence.

"The only true thing that you have said in this committee is the fact that you did all this and entered into all these affidavits in order to avoid charges being levelled against you. Further charges sorry," Mpofu stated.

Kekana refuted Mpofu's remarks.

"That was not the only truth. I provided all the information to the committee to the best of my knowledge," Kekana said.

The commission resumes on Wednesday morning to address concerns raised by Advocate Mpofu in Parliament requiring testimony from Mkhwebane after each witness.