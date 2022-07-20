Mokgethi: Chris Hani Hospital spent R3.4m on diesel during power cuts this year

Ordinary South Africans, businesses and government facilities were left reeling just last month when Eskom escalated the rolling power cuts to stage 6.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has revealed that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has so far this year racked a whopping bill of R3.4 million on diesel for its emergency generators during the ongoing power cuts.

Ordinary South Africans, businesses and government facilities were left reeling just last month when Eskom escalated the rolling power cuts to stage 6.

Mokgethi responded in writing to questions from the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

Previously, the hospital spent more than R2.6 million in 2021 and just over R320,000 the year before on diesel for its 20 generators.

Bloom said: “This is sharply up from previous years. I really think this strengthens the case for all exemptions for hospitals from load shedding.”