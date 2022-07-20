Mapaila calls for gender equality in textile industry

Members from various provinces had the opportunity to talk to their leaders about ways to improve their structures.

CAPE TOWN - Newly newly elected South African Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila has called for equality among men and women in the textile industry.

He brought this to light when the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union’s second central committee gathering wrapped up in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Union members were in high spirits as the central committee meeting entered its last day.

But the mood soon changed as the speaker, Mapaila, told members that they needed to change the way they treated women in the workplace.

He said for labour unions to truly achieve their national democratic revolution, women had to be treated as equals to their men counterparts.

“Therefore, we need to demystify the struggle in this regard.”

Mapaila also said that delegates must also fight against capitalism as it was the leading cause of exploitation at work that led to mass unemployment.