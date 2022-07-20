Mapaila: Ramaphosa must tell the truth about Phala Phala burglary saga

Ramaphosa has requested more time to respond to questions from the public protectors’ office.

CAPE TOWN - Pressure continues to mount on President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide answers regarding the Phala Phala farm burglary.

This comes as the South African Communist Party (SACP) said the first citizen needed to be upfront about the saga on Wednesday.

The president is accused of covering up a burglary at his Limpopo farm where it is alleged that millions in foreign currency were stolen in February 2020 as well as the kidnapping and torture of the alleged suspects.

Moreover, the president has failed to meet the deadline to respond to questions from the Office of the Public Protector about the matter.

But Ramaphosa has requested more time to respond to questions from the public protectors’ office - which acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleke has since rejected.

This after he had previously been afforded an extension to reply.

He sent his request on 15 July, which was rejected on 18 July.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa was given a further seven days to reply as the Chapter 9 institution moved to invoke a subpoena.



The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also weighed in on the saga.

Ramaphosa told delegates at a recent SACP congress that he would not be bullied or intimidated.

This was in response to widespread calls for him to clear the air on why he hid millions of foreign currencies inside furniture at his game farm.

Speaking at the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union’s second central committee gathering in Cape Town, the SACP’s newly elected secretary general Solly Mapaila said the president had to tell South Africans the truth.

“The president must be accountable. He is the leading officer in our government and therefore, he has to be the first one to account and to reassure us that under his leadership things will be done properly.”

