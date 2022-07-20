Jet fuel supply to SA's airports sufficient, assures Acsa

There had been fears of fuel shortages after Sasol declared a force majeure at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The assurance has been given that the supply of jet fuel to the country's airports has been sufficient and operations will remain on track.



There had been fears of fuel shortages after Sasol declared a force majeure at the weekend.

This was due to the utility not receiving supplies for its Natref refinery.

Consumers were assured that fuel supplies would not be affected but there had been concerns about jet fuel.

Group executive of operations management at the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), Terrence Delmoney, said that there were sufficient reserves.

"We have a situation where there is no current fuel crisis at OR Tambo [International Airport], we still continue to receive stock of jet fuel into our systems through the pipeline, albeit at a slightly reduced rate," Delmoney said.

"We would normally receive about 40 million litres through the pipeline a week. We're currently scheduled to receive about 11 million this week and another 11 next week and that's because the refinery is not manufacturing at the moment but they are supplying from their reserves," he said.

He said that the reserves would help until the overall situation get back to normal next month.

"I think that by the second week of August, obviously when you close or shut down a manufacturing plant, production will take a little longer but we are confident that in that time we have sufficient plans and sufficient buffer stock in place to prolong that, so we are looking forward to by the end of the first week of August to get back to normal," he said.