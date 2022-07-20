'Dangerous and disturbed' Jesse Hess murderer gets double life sentence

David van Boven was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms and 31 years imprisonment while his co-accused Tasliem Ambrose received a six-year sentence for his part in robbing the deceased.

CAPE TOWN - The relative of slain University of the Western Cape student - Jesse Hess, convicted of murdering her and her grandfather Chris Lategan in 2019 - has been described by the Western Cape High Court as a very disturbed and dangerous person.

David van Boven was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms and 31 years imprisonment while his co-accused Tasliem Ambrose received a six-year sentence for his part in robbing the deceased.

19-year-old Hess and 85-year-old Lategan were found dead in their Parow apartment in August 2019.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Judith Cloete said van Boven had given the court the impression that he has no respect for the right to life, dignity and safety of others and their property.

She added that van Boven lacked remorse for the crimes he committed.

Lategan had a belt tied around his neck and was left to die in the bathroom.

Van Boven then sexually assaulted the teenager and she too was strangled.

At the time of these crimes, van Boven was out on parole after serving seven of a 15-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape.

He is also facing another rape charge at the Wynberg Regional Court.