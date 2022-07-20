IPID happy court denied police officer accused of killing his girlfriend bail

Richard Smit - who worked as a court orderly at the same court - was arrested after he shot Natasha Booise dead, in front of her loved ones, in January, explained IPID's Lizzy Suping.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) expressed satisfaction after the Piketberg Magistrate's Court's decision to deny a former police officer accused of killing his girlfriend bail.

Richard Smit was denied his freedom on Tuesday.

Smit - who worked as a court orderly at the same court - was arrested after he shot Natasha Booise dead, in front of her loved ones, in January, explained IPID's Lizzy Suping.

"The officer went looking for his girlfriend at her home, when he couldn't find her he drove to town and found her in the company of her family members. The officer allegedly demanded that she gets into his car and when she refused he took out his service pistol and shot at his girlfriend and her cousin seven times. The girlfriend was hit three times and died on the scene."

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum, Sandy Schuter also welcomed the court's decision, after she'd opposed Smit relocating to the Cape town suburb if he were granted bail.

Schuter testified that residents were not consulted about Smit's possible relocation to their community and he was not welcome there they were already facing high crime levels.

"I cannot explain to you how I feel knowing that our voices have been heard. I encourage other communities to mobilise your community in opposing bail. Have your voices heard and don't stop until justice is had. This is a victory for the Strandfontein community and the community of Piketberg."

The matter has been postponed to September for the case to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.