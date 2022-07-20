‘I know she’s at peace’ - Father speaks at Busi Lurayi's funeral

Friends and family have gathered to bid their final farewell to the 37-year-old star of the Nextflix series, 'How to Ruin Christmas', and lead actor in the theatre musical, 'Nina Simone; Four Women' which is based on the life of the legendary singer.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for the late award-winning actor Busi Lurayi was under way on Wednesday in Greenstone, east of Johannesburg.

Friends and family gathered to bid their final farewell to the 37-year-old star of the Nextflix series, How to Ruin Christmas and lead actor in the theatre musical, Nina Simone; Four Women - which is based on the life of the legendary singer.

Some, like her friend and fellow thespian, Lerato Mvelase paid tribute through song while her family shared moving memories of her.

Lurayi’s father, Freddie Mokoena, recalled the moment he found her lying lifeless on the bedroom floor last Sunday.

“I hate it, I hate that I had to see my daughter laying down and I couldn’t do anything… but I know wherever she is she knows if I had the time I would be able to do something for her.

"And I know wherever she is, she’s at peace with whatever happened that day. We will soon find out, but she’s at peace,” he said.

The cause of Lurayi’s death remains unknown at this stage.