Four suspects arrested for deadly tavern shooting in Sweetwaters

Four people were killed in the shooting earlier this month, which was among a number of such incidents at taverns around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

Police said that they were expected to appear in court soon.

